'Complete performance' - Grant McCann full of praise as Doncaster Rovers brush Newport aside

Grant McCann was delighted with his Doncaster Rovers players after they put in a thoroughly professional performance in the 3-0 home win over Newport County.

Rovers sealed a straightforward win, with Rob Street hitting a brace and Luke Molyneux adding gloss with a third. The win keeps Rovers third in the table, three points ahead of Notts County in fourth.

"I thought it was a complete performance today from start to finish," McCann said post-match. "We were deserved winners and it was three very good goals so I'm pleased.

"I thought we kept Newport quiet because we stopped their threats. And then going forward I felt every time we were going to score. I was really pleased with the amount of attacks we had. I can't grumble at three points, three goals and a clean sheet. We spoke about being better at home for the run-in and hopefully this gives the boys confidence going into the remaining games.

"We have to keep our foot on the pedal though now. This was only three points, regardless of who it was against, and we now look forward to Bromley (on Tuesday)."

Grant McCann celebrated a third straight victory for his side.

Street won the plaudits thanks to his two-goal salvo as he took his Rovers tally to six goals in 12 outings since arriving from Lincoln on loan.

"He's got a bit of everything hasn't he?," McCann added. "He can battle, he's strong, can run in behind, can finish. I'm really, really pleased with how he's performed since coming in.

"Six goals in such a short space of time is a testament to him and he's added a different dimension to our team and with Joe (Ironside) and Billy (Sharp) we've got three very good, different centre-forwards."

There was only one minor, tongue-in-cheek grumble from his manager: "He should have scored the first one! But to back-heel it in like he did is just instinctive of him."