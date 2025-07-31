The Free Press has teamed up with Doncaster Rovers to offer readers a chance to win tickets for a league match at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers kick-off their League One campaign on Saturday, August 2 with a home game against Exeter City.

Rovers are back in the division for the first time in three years after winning last season's League Two title.

Notable dates on the fixture list include derby clashes within the first few weeks of the season, with back-to-back home games against Rotherham United (August 30) and Bradford City (September 6).

Doncaster Rovers are back in League One after winning the League Two title last season. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Rovers have to wait until November 8 before their first clash with rivals Barnsley, with that game taking place at the Eco-Power Stadium.

On New Year's Day, Rovers welcome Bolton Wanderers to DN4, while Huddersfield Town are the visitors on February 17.

The club has generously offered a family ticket (two adults and two aged 17 and under) for Rovers’ match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, August 16 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question correctly:

Who do Doncaster Rovers face in the first match of the new season?

a) Barnsley

b) Exeter City

c) Huddersfield Town

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 12pm on Friday, August 8.

Please include the subject line Doncaster Rovers ticket competition.

The winners will be notified by Monday, August 11.

Usual National World competition rules apply. For more information, visit www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk