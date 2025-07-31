Competition: Win tickets to see Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers at the Eco-Power Stadium
Rovers kick-off their League One campaign on Saturday, August 2 with a home game against Exeter City.
Rovers are back in the division for the first time in three years after winning last season's League Two title.
Notable dates on the fixture list include derby clashes within the first few weeks of the season, with back-to-back home games against Rotherham United (August 30) and Bradford City (September 6).
Rovers have to wait until November 8 before their first clash with rivals Barnsley, with that game taking place at the Eco-Power Stadium.
On New Year's Day, Rovers welcome Bolton Wanderers to DN4, while Huddersfield Town are the visitors on February 17.
The club has generously offered a family ticket (two adults and two aged 17 and under) for Rovers’ match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, August 16 at the Eco-Power Stadium.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question correctly:
Who do Doncaster Rovers face in the first match of the new season?
a) Barnsley
b) Exeter City
c) Huddersfield Town
Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.
Entries must be received by 12pm on Friday, August 8.
Please include the subject line Doncaster Rovers ticket competition.
The winners will be notified by Monday, August 11.
Usual National World competition rules apply. For more information, visit www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk
