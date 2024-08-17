'Comedy of errors' - Every word Grant McCann said on Doncaster Rovers' loss at Newport County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A transcript from Grant McCann’s post-match press conference after Doncaster Rovers were beaten 3-1 at Newport County.

Q: How do you assess that one?

GM: "It was a tale of two halves. I thought we were very comfortable first half other than when they should have scored early on. We didn't start particularly well but after that we were much better first half. We were very much in control, finding the spare man, playing well and creating opportunities. Then the same thing happened as last week, we concede within the first two or three minutes of the second half.

"There's a saying we use at the training ground: "Don't light the fire" - and we lit the fire today, especially second half. We gave them the opportunity to get back in the game."

Q: How do you look back at Newport's goals?

GM: "We miss the second ball (for their first goal), let him inside and it's a goal. The second one we lose the ball in our own half and he puts it straight in the top corner, which is a good finish from the boy.

"And then the third one is just a comedy of errors really. We just opened as a group and left somebody spare in middle of our goal. I didn't recognise the tram in the second half, and that's me being totally honest.

"I said to them, they were like a team of individuals. Everything we worked on over the summer completely went second half and that's concerning that it can happen when you concede away from home.

Grant McCann was far from happy with his side's display after the break at Newport.

"But I know I've got a good group. We'll sit them down on Monday and have a look at lots of areas that we can improve on. We've come away with our tails between our legs."

Q: Does this result and performance provide a jolt?

GM: Maybe. We need to go and respond now next week at home. There's no two ways about it. We didn't perform at all in the second half - none of us. I include myself in that. I should have made the changes earlier. I was going to make three changes when I brought Joe (Sbarra) on. I didn't and I'm kicking myself for that now.

"So I'll learn from it today and we can all look back and there's definitely things we could have done better."

Q: What was your thoughts on Joe Ironside?

GM: Joe brings a lot to us. He was good again today, won every header. Not once did we get on the end of his flick-ons. We didn't gamble, we didn't get around him. If you ask Joe, he'd say he should have scored (With his chance) but he hit it past the post.

"I said to the boys that when you're not playing well, you need to score a different goal such as a set-play. Today we were really disappointing from set-plays. We overhit crosses, not landing crosses. So there's lots of areas we need to improve on."

Q: Any injury updates?

GM: Kyle Hurst had just a tight calf. He should be fine for next week. Richard Wood just rocked his ankle. As you get older you get these little niggles alot, but I'm sure he'll be fine."