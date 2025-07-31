'Come and enjoy the ride' - Grant McCann bangs drum as Doncaster Rovers get ready for big kick-off

Rovers' chief Grant McCann

Grant McCann has sent a rallying cry to the city of Doncaster ahead of a new dawn for Rovers.

Last season saw the Northern Irishman lead Rovers to the League Two title as they came to the fore at just the right time. They finished the 2024-25 campaign unbeaten in their last 11 games and ended up four points clear of the chasing pack.

After a profitable summer in which the squad has been strengthened in every area, many supporters are looking forward to what is hopefully another memorable campaign as they return to League One for the first time since 2022.

That expectation and excitement has been translated into season ticket sales of more than 5,000, with club officials hopeful that the final figure will be nearer to 6,000. Ahead of Saturday's curtain-raiser against Exeter City, McCann has sent a message out to those who have perhaps not yet committed to the cause.

"What I would say to people is just come and support us," McCann told the Free Press. "Come and see this group because this is a group of winners and one that wants to do well for this football club.

"It's a unique group, really unique. The fact that they love spending time with the fans and love trying to make them happy. We'd love as many season ticket holders as possible. We just want people to come and enjoy the ride."

As mentioned, Rovers have brought in eight signings this summer and crucially they were all on board before the end of June and all went abroad for the warm weather training camp in Spain.

"Getting them in early was imperative," McCann added. "And the club knew that. It's the way I like to work. To have them all in before pre-season wasn't easy. It was tough and there was hard work involved but I'd say we managed to get probably 95 per cent of our targets.

"They've blended in together, are really good lads and have fitted in nicely."

