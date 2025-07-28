Clubs 'sniffing around' Doncaster Rovers players as Kyle Hurst update provided

Kyle Hurst spent the second half of last season out on loan up in Scotland.

A handful of Doncaster Rovers players could be heading out on loan, after a fresh transfer update over the weekend from manager Grant McCann.

McCann watched the vast majority of his squad get vital minutes into the legs in Saturday's friendly finale against Blackpool as they rounded off pre-season. Only a handful of senior players weren't involved against Steve Bruce's side, including Kyle Hurst and Kasper Williams.

Hurst was left out of the club's warm weather training camp abroad earlier this summer with McCann insisting he is free to move on if a suitable club comes in. As for Williams, he is also being chased by clubs looking to tie up a loan move. McCann says that the pair, and any other potential departures, will only move on if the move is right for all parties.

"There's a bit of interest in Kyle, with one or two clubs chasing us and wanting to take him on loan," McCann told the Free Press.

"But it's not where he wants to be at this moment in time. That's his prerogative and nothing changes in terms of our relationship.

"Hursty had a bit of a bad experience at Queen's Park last year. He started off brilliantly, was excellent against Rangers and then the manager left within three games or so which didn't help.

"With Kasper, it's the same - there's a few clubs that are sniffing around him. We just need to make sure the clubs are right for the boys and that they go and play."

McCann also says that one of the club's two young goalkeepers - Jake Oram and Jacob Bryant - are poised to move out temporarily.

"Clubs are chasing those two," he said. "Ideally for us it'd be Jake going out to get some games because he's the older of the two. But Kyle (Letheren, goalkeeping coach) is working hard on that."

In terms of any more incomings – Rovers already have eight through the door – McCann seemed relaxed with the squad he has got, although refused to rule out any more arrivals before the September 1 cut-off.

Rovers kick off the new League One season this Saturday, at home to Exeter City.