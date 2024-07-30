Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Club Thorne Colliery made a winning return to the NCEL after a long absence, recording a deserved home win over AFC Wakefield.

Thorne, making their first appearance at this level in almost 40 years, won 3-1 against the West Yorkshire side.

Thorne's decision to jump from the Central Midlands League to the Humber League last year was a gamble that paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they didn't look out of place on their first outing in NCEL Division One on Saturday.

Thorne Colliery boss James O'Neill

In front on 209 supporters, James O'Neill's side claimed the victory after coming from 1-0 down at half time.

Second half strikes from Joe Pugh, Adam Baskerville and Szymon Czubik sealed the comeback win.

Speaking post-match, O'Neill said: "I'm chuffed to bits for the lads. They've worked so, so hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wakefield over the last few years have been one of the best teams in this division so what a test for us to go into this league.

Club Thorne Colliery boss James O'Neill

"We had to put in the work and be difficult to play against. We showed resilience after going behind and I'm so pleased with how we reacted. We got on the front foot and wanted to have a go.

"The test is now looking to do it going forward this season."

Rossington Main were also on the comeback trail themselves as their Premier Division season began with an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Eccleshill United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were two goals down at the break after strikes from Josh McKiernon and Harvey Booth but they roared back thereafter with former Bradford City striker Ross Hannah hitting a brace to ensure a share of the points on day one.

Main host AFC Mansfield on Saturday in the extra preliminary round of this season's FA Cup.

Armthorpe Welfare lost out in a five-goal thriller at home to Appleby Frodingham in their Division One curtain-raiser.