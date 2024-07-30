Club Thorne Colliery make winning return to NCEL
Thorne, making their first appearance at this level in almost 40 years, won 3-1 against the West Yorkshire side.
Thorne's decision to jump from the Central Midlands League to the Humber League last year was a gamble that paid off.
And they didn't look out of place on their first outing in NCEL Division One on Saturday.
In front on 209 supporters, James O'Neill's side claimed the victory after coming from 1-0 down at half time.
Second half strikes from Joe Pugh, Adam Baskerville and Szymon Czubik sealed the comeback win.
Speaking post-match, O'Neill said: "I'm chuffed to bits for the lads. They've worked so, so hard.
"Wakefield over the last few years have been one of the best teams in this division so what a test for us to go into this league.
"We had to put in the work and be difficult to play against. We showed resilience after going behind and I'm so pleased with how we reacted. We got on the front foot and wanted to have a go.
"The test is now looking to do it going forward this season."
Rossington Main were also on the comeback trail themselves as their Premier Division season began with an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Eccleshill United.
They were two goals down at the break after strikes from Josh McKiernon and Harvey Booth but they roared back thereafter with former Bradford City striker Ross Hannah hitting a brace to ensure a share of the points on day one.
Main host AFC Mansfield on Saturday in the extra preliminary round of this season's FA Cup.
Armthorpe Welfare lost out in a five-goal thriller at home to Appleby Frodingham in their Division One curtain-raiser.
They were also 2-0 down at half time but rallied back thanks to goals from Mitchell Pattinson and Andrew Wright only for the visitors to pinch the points when Nathan Jarman struck what proved to be the winner.
