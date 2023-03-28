News you can trust since 1925
Club Thorne Colliery beat Staveley Reserves to lift Abacus Lighting Floodlit Cup

Club Thorne Colliery are the new Abacus Lighting Floodlit Cup champions after a 4-1 win over Staveley Reserves in the final.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:59 BST

Club Thorne Colliery needed extra time to pick up the first silverware in the Central Midlands League this season but emerged victorious thanks in no small part to Tom Hinton’s hat-trick.

Hinton put his side ahead on the half-hour mark before Charlie Bingham drew Stavely level after the interval.

The sides couldn’t be separated in normal time but a double from Hinton in the space of three minutes gave his side the advantage in the first period of extra time.

Club Thorne Colliery celebrate their success.
Club Thorne Colliery celebrate their success.
Club Thorne Colliery celebrate their success.
Toby Marriott wrapped up a special occasion for Club Thorne Colliery when he got on the scoresheet with 10 minutes left to play.