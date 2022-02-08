Club Thorne Colliery beat promotion rivals to extend lead at top

Shay Evans-Booth

Lewis Chambers scored twice to put Newark in the driving seat.

But Evans-Booth pulled one back on 44 minutes and then got an equaliser in the sixth minute of first half injury time.

Josh Gelder fired Thorne in front two minutes after the restart and Evans-Booth completed his treble midway through the second period.

The victory moved Thorne five points clear of Newark who dropped a place to third in the Premier North Division standings.

Clay Cross Town moved into second spot, four points adrift of Colliery, following their 4-0 win over Sheffield Reserves.

Fourth-placed Retford United are six points behind Thorne with a game in hand.