Club Thorne Colliery and AFC Bentley start CML season with wins

Club Thorne Colliery

Shay Evans-Booth’s goal on 62 minutes proved to be the difference between two well-matched teams in the Premier North Division.

AFC Bentley came from two goals down to beat newly-promoted Sheffield Reserves 3-2.

Louis Naylor and Louis Hutchinson’s quickfire first half goals put Sheffield in the driving seat but Theo Mowatt began the recovery four minutes later and Josh Bowkett levelled on 34 minutes. Mowatt’s second from the penalty spot completed the turnaround.

Askern Miners, returning to the league after winning the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League title, went down 2-1 at home to Dinnington Town.

The Miners went ahead through Chris Hancock but Dinnington fought back in the second half with goals from Daniel Cain and Brad Hanson sealing the points.

Sutton Rovers lost 3-0 at home to Clay Cross Town, while Crowle Colts began with a 3-1 victory over Staveley Reserves thanks to goals from Ryan Bonser, Kurt Robinson and Louis Scott.