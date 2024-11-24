Clarity over Jay McGrath's suspension after Doncaster Rovers defender's red card at Carlisle
The centre-back, 21, received a yellow card at the end of the first half with a second coming deep into stoppage time at the end of the stalemate. McGrath became the fourth Rovers player to be dismissed in the league this term, along with Tom Anderson, Harry Clifton and Luke Molyneux.
But his manager Grant McCann was not convinced McGrath deserved the first red of his Rovers career: "The referee set the tone really early on with a booking for James Maxwell didn't he?
"The other two bookings for Jay and Luke (Molyneux) are nothing really. Luke was a tad late with his and it was a free-kick. It was harsh. I felt it was going to be one of those games. I could sense the boys were getting frustrated first half and second half we were much better. Is it a (second) yellow for Jay? Possibly. But I know he didn't touch their man because I could see it. But their lad is experienced, is clever and is rolling around so it is what it is."
There were some Rovers fans worried that the one-match ban that McGrath now incurs would mean he misses their next League Two game, away at Fleetwood on December 4.
But because it was a red card dished out in one game, it means he misses the next available fixture regardless of the competition. It means McGrath will sit out the FA Cup second round trip to Kettering next Sunday.
