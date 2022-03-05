Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Follow updates from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium as Doncaster Rovers face Cheltenham Town.
Rovers hope to claw their way closer to safety by continuing their impressive recent form on the road.
Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.
Paul Goodwin's pre-match: The dilemma facing Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of Cheltenham Town clash
'I do it for my wife and kids now' - Alfie May ready for Doncaster Rovers reunion with Cheltenham Town
Injury update ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Cheltenham Town including latest on Ethan Galbraith, Tom Anderson and John Bostock
LIVE: Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:33
MATCH DETAILS
Cheltenham Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 0
Goals: May 16, B Williams 38
Cheltenham: Evans, Raglan, Pollock, Boyle, Blair, B Williams, Bonds (Colkett 73), Wright, Ramsey (Sercombe 73), May, Etete. Subs: Flinders, Freestone, Long, Soule, A Williams.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner (Galbraith 46), Clayton, Smith, Rowe, Martin (Griffiths 46), Odubeko. Subs: Jones: Williams, Barlow, Dodoo, Agard, Griffiths.
Referee: Peter Wright
71 CLOSE
Good take and first-time volley from Knoyle goes just wide.
Griffiths with a decent freekick attempt from distance saved by Evans.
64 SPARK
Rovers need a spark from somewhere and it’s hard to see where it’s coming from. The hosts look comfortable here.
54 EFFECTIVE
Cheltenham continuing to toss balls into Rovers’ box, win headers and win second balls. It’s not pretty but it’s proving to be effective.
48 RED CARD
Clayton picks up a second yellow card and is sent off.
The midfielder went up for a high ball and referee Peter Wright thinks he led with his arm.
This is very quickly turning into a miserable afternoon.
47 SLOPPY
Sloppy from Clayton and Mitchell has to make the save from Ramsey.
Panic stations from the resultant corner. Not a great start to the half.
46 KICK OFF
Double change for Rovers at the break - Griffiths and Galbraith on for Gardner and Martin.
HALF TIME
Rovers find themselves 2-0 down for a second successive weekend.
Cheltenham have not played particularly well yet find themselves two goals to the good.
They’ve knocked a few balls into the channels and into the box and it’s reaped reward for them. Rovers not doing the basics well enough.
40 CHANCE
May twists and turns in the box but shoots wide.