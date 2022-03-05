Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Follow updates from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium as Doncaster Rovers face Cheltenham Town.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 2:46 pm
The Jonny-Rocks Stadium. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rovers hope to claw their way closer to safety by continuing their impressive recent form on the road.

Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.

LIVE: Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:33

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:33

MATCH DETAILS

Cheltenham Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 0

Goals: May 16, B Williams 38

Cheltenham: Evans, Raglan, Pollock, Boyle, Blair, B Williams, Bonds (Colkett 73), Wright, Ramsey (Sercombe 73), May, Etete. Subs: Flinders, Freestone, Long, Soule, A Williams.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner (Galbraith 46), Clayton, Smith, Rowe, Martin (Griffiths 46), Odubeko. Subs: Jones: Williams, Barlow, Dodoo, Agard, Griffiths.

Referee: Peter Wright

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:33

71 CLOSE

Good take and first-time volley from Knoyle goes just wide.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:31

70 SAVE

Griffiths with a decent freekick attempt from distance saved by Evans.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:25

64 SPARK

Rovers need a spark from somewhere and it’s hard to see where it’s coming from. The hosts look comfortable here.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:16

54 EFFECTIVE

Cheltenham continuing to toss balls into Rovers’ box, win headers and win second balls. It’s not pretty but it’s proving to be effective.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:31

48 RED CARD

Clayton picks up a second yellow card and is sent off.

The midfielder went up for a high ball and referee Peter Wright thinks he led with his arm.

This is very quickly turning into a miserable afternoon.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:08

47 SLOPPY

Sloppy from Clayton and Mitchell has to make the save from Ramsey.

Panic stations from the resultant corner. Not a great start to the half.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:07

46 KICK OFF

Double change for Rovers at the break - Griffiths and Galbraith on for Gardner and Martin.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:56

HALF TIME

Rovers find themselves 2-0 down for a second successive weekend.

Cheltenham have not played particularly well yet find themselves two goals to the good.

They’ve knocked a few balls into the channels and into the box and it’s reaped reward for them. Rovers not doing the basics well enough.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:41

40 CHANCE

May twists and turns in the box but shoots wide.

Cheltenham Town