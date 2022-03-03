Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Is there any team news? What are the odds?

Ben Jackson rides a challenge during the draw at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Martin Smith/AHPIX LTD

Gary McSheffrey’s men have picked up three wins and a draw from their last five fixtures on the road.

Cheltenham are in a fairly comfortable mid-table position but have only won two of their last 16 games in League One.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Cheltenham Town this coming Saturday (March 5) at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Cheltenham Town win 4/6

Draw 11/4

Doncaster Rovers win 19/5

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Peter Wright has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Merseyside-based official has issued 77 yellow cards and two red cards in 26 games this season.

What TV channel is Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with Cheltenham Town will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Cheltenham Town on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Etha Galbraith returned to full training this week and looks set to be included in the matchday squad.

Tom Anderson and John Bostock were also hoping to resume full training this week.

McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Thursday lunchtime.