Captain Graeme Lee lifts the Trophy as his Doncaster Rovers team-mates celebrate after the Johnstones Paint Trophy Final win over Bristol Rovers at the Millennium Stadium on April 1, 2007 .Captain Graeme Lee lifts the Trophy as his Doncaster Rovers team-mates celebrate after the Johnstones Paint Trophy Final win over Bristol Rovers at the Millennium Stadium on April 1, 2007 .
Check out these retro pictures of memorable Doncaster Rovers games, including wins over Manchester City and Aston Villa, an epic defeat to Arsenal and the magic promotion back to the Football League

The 2003-2008 years was certainly a time to remember for Rovers after some brilliant cup wins.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Dec 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST

And this retro gallery we’ve dug out some of the best pics from those cup journeys.

We’ve got that memorable Carling Cup run which saw Rovers get to the quarter-finals before being beaten by Arsenal on penalties in 2005. The run included wins over Villa and Man City.

There is the JPT final win over Bristol Rovers in 2007 at Cardiff.

And who could forget that great day in Stoke in 2003 when Rovers returned to the Football League?

Take a look at these pics and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Get all the latest Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers celebrate their second goal during the Carling Cup match against Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005. Rovers won 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

1. Doncaster Rovers v Aston Villa - 2005

Doncaster Rovers celebrate their second goal during the Carling Cup match against Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005. Rovers won 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Dave Penny celebrates with goal-scorer Sean Thornton during the Carling Cup match between Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005.

2. Doncaster Rovers v Aston Villa - 2005

Dave Penny celebrates with goal-scorer Sean Thornton during the Carling Cup match between Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Michael McIndoe and James Coppinger celebrate in the tunnel at the end of the Carling Cup match between Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005.

3. Cup joy - 2005

Michael McIndoe and James Coppinger celebrate in the tunnel at the end of the Carling Cup match between Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Arsenal celebrate as the Doncaster team look on during a penalty shoot-out in the Carling Cup Quarter Final on December 21, 2005. Arsenal won the shoot-out 3-1 after a 2-2 draw.

4. Doncaster Rovers v Arsenal

Arsenal celebrate as the Doncaster team look on during a penalty shoot-out in the Carling Cup Quarter Final on December 21, 2005. Arsenal won the shoot-out 3-1 after a 2-2 draw. Photo: Ross Kinnaird:f

