Check out these retro pictures of memorable Doncaster Rovers games, including wins over Manchester City and Aston Villa, an epic defeat to Arsenal and the magic promotion back to the Football League
The 2003-2008 years was certainly a time to remember for Rovers after some brilliant cup wins.
And this retro gallery we’ve dug out some of the best pics from those cup journeys.
We’ve got that memorable Carling Cup run which saw Rovers get to the quarter-finals before being beaten by Arsenal on penalties in 2005. The run included wins over Villa and Man City.
There is the JPT final win over Bristol Rovers in 2007 at Cardiff.
And who could forget that great day in Stoke in 2003 when Rovers returned to the Football League?
Take a look at these pics and enjoy your trip down memory lane.
