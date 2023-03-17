The 2003-2008 years was certainly a time to remember for Rovers after some brilliant cup wins.

And in our latest retro gallery we’ve dug out some of the best pics from those cup journeys.

We’ve got that memorable Carling Cup run which saw Rovers get to the quarter-finals before being beaten by Arsenal on penalties in 2005. The run included wins over Villa and Man City.

There is the JPT final win over Bristol Rovers in 2007 at Cardiff.

And who could forget that great day in Stoke in 2003 when Rovers returned to the Football Leauge?

Take a look at these pics and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

1 . Doncaster Rovers v Aston Villa - 2005 Doncaster Rovers celebrate their second goal during the Carling Cup match against Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005. Rovers won 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster Rovers v Aston Villa - 2005 Dave Penny celebrates with goal-scorer Sean Thornton during the Carling Cup match between Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . Cup joy - 2005 Michael McIndoe and James Coppinger celebrate in the tunnel at the end of the Carling Cup match between Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa at Belle Vue Stadium on November 29, 2005. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4 . Doncaster Rovers v Arsenal Arsenal celebrate as the Doncaster team look on during a penalty shoot-out in the Carling Cup Quarter Final on December 21, 2005. Arsenal won the shoot-out 3-1 after a 2-2 draw. Photo: Ross Kinnaird:f Photo Sales