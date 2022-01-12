Changes were coming to Doncaster Rovers’ fitness coaching before Paul Green’s departure

Paul Green has left Rovers to take up the interim manager role at Boston United

Rovers have moved to shake-up their sports science and fitness department in a bid to combat injuries, which have blighted the club this season.

Boss Gary McSheffrey revealed there were plans in place to move Paul Green out of his role as fitness coach, prior to his decision to leave Rovers in order to take the manager role at Boston United on an interim basis.

Rovers have appointed an individual who most recently worked with a Championship club and he is due to start next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And McSheffrey says the new man will help to refresh the structure.

“It’s someone with ten to 12 years of experience in the job,” he said.

“He’s worked with some good clubs and comes with rave reviews.”

Explaining the changes, McSheffrey says Green will be better suited to football coaching and hopes he will remain with the club.

“Paul was put into a position at Boston which was a bit more serious for him than just playing for them and working here,” he said.

“Paul is a great lad. First and foremost he’s done his badges to be a football coach and I think deep down he doesn’t want to be a fitness coach.

“In the bigger picture, assessing the staffing structure, it was a role that would have needed attention any way.

“We were on our way with making a few structural changes in staffing.

“We hope that Paul will still be an Academy coach for us, within the age group structure, where he can add a lot of value to the young players, instead of taking warm-ups and stuff.

“We had two very good sports scientists who went on to good clubs and we had a really good structure with that.

“It’s important we get back to that structure where the players are regularly doing strength and conditioning programmes, injury prevention stuff, prehab - the stuff they deserve and the stuff they’ve been doing throughout their careers at whatever club they’ve been at.

“It’s an opportunity to improve the structure, get it back to where it needs to be.

“We wish Greeny all the best in the role at Boston and if that doesn’t work out, we’d love for him to still be part of the club in an Academy coaching role.”

*