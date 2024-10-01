Centre-half quandary and wing head-scratcher - Doncaster Rovers predicted XI to face Barrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers are back at home on Tuesday night when they welcome Barrow to DN4.

Grant McCann's side are searching for a return to winning ways after a three-game winless streak in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight brings a quick chance to atone for Saturday's eventful but ultimately sobering reverse to Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of the team McCann will pick, there's guaranteed to be at least one change. Luke Molyneux was one of two players sent off at the weekend and he will definitely sit this one out.

Tom Anderson was also shown red but Rovers are still awaiting the outcome of an appeal against that decision. As well as those two, a number of other players may find themselves out of the starting XI given the overall poor nature of Saturday's performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In goal Ted Sharman-Lowe will surely keep his spot but in defence there's question marks. If Anderson's appeal is successful then we reckon he'll keep his place alongside Jay McGrath. If not, Joseph Olowu will come in.

At full-back there's a case to be made for switching it up and we'd give Jack Senior a go on the left side, with Brandon Fleming making way. James Maxwell still remains sidelined but is getting closer to a first team return. On the right Jamie Sterry is likely to keep his spot, with Tom Nixon still out injured and Josh Emmanuel still getting up to speed.

In midfield we'd give Patrick Kelly the nod over Ben Close, just to freshen things up. Owen Bailey keeps his place as does Joe Sbarra, who performed relatively well on what was his full league debut at the weekend in trying circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Anderson is awaiting the outcome of Rovers' appeal against his red card. If successful, he'll likely keep his spot tonight.

On the wings, Molyneux is obviously unavailable and we'd also drop Jordan Gibson following lacklustre outings of late. In their place we'd give Ephraim Yeboah and Kyle Hurst rare starts with Joe Ironside up top as he attempts to end his goal drought in the league.

Our predicted XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson (*Olowu if appeal fails), McGrath, Senior, Kelly, Bailey, Sbarra, Yeboah, Ironside, Hurst.