Central Midlands round-up: Six-goal thriller takes centre stage on weekend of call-offs

Central Midlands round-up.

A hectic first 45 minutes contained all six goals as they drew 3-3 with AFC Phoenix. Callum Stockton gave the home side an early lead which was snuffed out by a quickfire double from Lewis Fretwell. James Bytheway levelled on the half hour only for Billy Godbert to restore the visitors’ lead a minute later. Stockton had the final word with the final goal on 37 minutes - and that's how it stayed.

Dinnington went down 4-2 at Yorkshire Main - their first league defeat since October. Danny Boulton hit a hat-trick for Main with Brandon Burke also notching in the impressive win.

The first team into the semi finals of the Buckingham Insurance League Cup are Cromford and Wirksworth Town after they won 2-1 against Rossington Main Reserves 2-1. Main edged the first half and led with a Ben Clarke goal at the break. But after they were reduced to ten men on the hour, Cromford took full advantage with Noah Evans and Matt Dranfield strikes.

In Division One North, leaders Armthorpe Welfare crashed to a 6-2 loss at Bottesford Town with Rory Miller and Shane Carver on target for well-beaten Armthorpe.

Harworth Colliery were rampant 5-1 winners over Appleby Frodingham with Harvey Walker and Joe Bartlett each scoring twice and Harvey Penders also on target.