Central Midlands League: Thorne Colliery win eight-goal thriller
Thorne Colliery and Renishaw Rangers served up eight goals between them in their Central Midlands League North Division clash at Moorends Welfare.
The home side, who finished bottom last season, claimed the spoils in the high-scoring encounter thanks to a 5-3 win.
Darren Bird bagged a brace for the home side with Trevor Hindson, Kirk Frost and Bradley Sparrow all chipping in with single strikes.
AFC Bentley suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to in-form Newark Town at The Avenue.
Both sides had chances to break the deadlock prior to Lewis Chambers securing the visitors their third successive win with a 61st minute goal.
Relegated Harworth Colliery beat local rivals Retford United by the odd goal in three in front of a crowd of over 150 at Scrooby Road.
Ainsley Finney cancelled out a fourth minute goal for Retford with Leigh Warriner scoring the winner from the edge of the area for Harworth who had earlier been reduced to ten men.
Promoted Crowle Colts had to settle for consolation goals by Tom Finningan and Kyle Bennett when going down by the odd goal in five at home to Staveley Reserves.
Askern condemned Appleby Frodingham to a third defeat in as many games. Jake Tooman added to his early goal with a second on 77 minutes to give the Doncaster side a 2-0 win at Manor Way.
A young Harworth Colliery Reserves side slumped to a 6-2 Division One North defeat against North Boynton Sports, for whom Connor Gregg notched a hat trick.
Richie Matthews and Ben Temporal shared the Harworth consolation goals.