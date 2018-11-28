Central Midlands League: Theo Mowatt spot on for AFC Bentley

Theo Mowatt, right, scored the winner for AFC Bentley at Askern.
AFC Bentley checked their slide down the Central Midlands League North Division table by coming from two goals down to win 3-2 at derby rivals Askern.

A stoppage time penalty by Theo Mowatt completed Bentley’s comeback.

Ash Evans put lowly Askern in front after 23 minutes and when Josh Taylor added a second seven minutes before the interval the visitors looked to be heading for a third successive defeat.

Josh Street threw Bentley, now back up to fourth, a badly-needed lifeline on 63 minutes.

Luke Flanagan levelled the scores at 2-2 six minutes later and that’s the way it looked destined to finish until Mowatt kept his nerve to secure his side a seventh league win.   

Danny Barrowcliffe stole the show with a four-goal haul as Crowle Colts beat Shirebrook Rangers 6-1 to open up a five-point lead at the top of Division One North.

Danny Smyth and Josh Simpson also chipped in with single strikes for the winners.

Epworth Town Colts posted a 5-2 winners against Retford United Development.

Noel Burdett laid the foundations for Town’s victory, which saw them climb into the top four on goal difference, when notching a hat trick with Will Gravil and Harrison Coley also hitting the target.

Harworth Colliery Reserves recorded a 3-1 win at second bottom Welbeck Lions Reserves.