Central Midlands League: Theo Mowatt spot on for AFC Bentley

AFC Bentley checked their slide down the Central Midlands League North Division table by coming from two goals down to win 3-2 at derby rivals Askern.

A stoppage time penalty by Theo Mowatt completed Bentley’s comeback.

Ash Evans put lowly Askern in front after 23 minutes and when Josh Taylor added a second seven minutes before the interval the visitors looked to be heading for a third successive defeat.

Josh Street threw Bentley, now back up to fourth, a badly-needed lifeline on 63 minutes.

Luke Flanagan levelled the scores at 2-2 six minutes later and that’s the way it looked destined to finish until Mowatt kept his nerve to secure his side a seventh league win.

Danny Barrowcliffe stole the show with a four-goal haul as Crowle Colts beat Shirebrook Rangers 6-1 to open up a five-point lead at the top of Division One North.

Danny Smyth and Josh Simpson also chipped in with single strikes for the winners.

Epworth Town Colts posted a 5-2 winners against Retford United Development.

Noel Burdett laid the foundations for Town’s victory, which saw them climb into the top four on goal difference, when notching a hat trick with Will Gravil and Harrison Coley also hitting the target.

Harworth Colliery Reserves recorded a 3-1 win at second bottom Welbeck Lions Reserves.