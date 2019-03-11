Central Midlands League: Struggling Askern well beaten by AFC Bentley

Askern failed to ease their Central Midlands League North Division relegation fears when crashing to a 4-0 derby defeat against AFC Bentley.

The game was effectively over as a contest before the break with all the goals being scored in the first half.

Callum Taylor opened Bentley’s account after just four minutes with Matty Hughes adding a second 20 minutes later.

Any hopes second-bottom Askern may have entertained about getting back into the game were dashed by two quickly-taken goals by Theo Mowatt and Seb Sokol which put Bentley out of sight.

Three of the semi-finalists in the Phoenix Trophies Division One Cup were decided over the weekend.

Harworth Colliery Reserves travelled to Nottingham and beat the home side by the odd goal in three on the back of goals by Marley Alder and Niven Smith.

It needed a penalty shoot-out to decide the tie between Sutton Rovers and Crowle Colts, the top two sides in Division One.

The game went to extra-time after it ended goalless at the end of 90 minutes.

Callum Stockton put Sutton ahead in extra time but Crowle equalised and went on to win the penalty shootout 4-2.

Crowle will play Harworth in the semi-finals with Wirksworth facing either Alfreton or Bakewell Town, whose match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.