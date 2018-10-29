Central Midlands League round-up: AFC Bentley well beaten by leaders

Third-placed AFC Bentley failed to become the first side to beat Central Midlands League North Division leaders Clay Cross Town when crashing to a 5-1 defeat.

Looking to go one better than last season when they finished runners-up to Harworth Colliery, Town took the lead on 43 minutes and added a second before the break.

The Doncaster side, who dropped a place as a result of the defeat, fell further behind seven minutes after the break but Luke Flanagan gave them hope when scoring shortly before the hour mark.

But the home side finished strongly and, with Bentley finishing with only ten men, they added two more without reply to claim their tenth successive win.

Collingham, who have a game in hand, drew level on points with Bentley after beating Askern 4-0. The Doncaster side were still in the game at half time but the visitors scored four without reply after the break to condemn them to their fourth defeat in seven starts.

To complete a blank weekend for the three Doncaster clubs, Thorne Colliery lost out by the odd goal in nine away to Renishaw Rangers for whom Josh Pickering notched a hat trick.

Kyle Palmer, Craig Fletcher, Brandon Burke and Chris Hancock shared out the consolation goals for Thorne who remain two points adrift at the foot of the table.

Harworth Colliery Reserves, who had no answer to five-goal Morgan Brough, slumped to a 10-1 home defeat against Division One rivals Alfreton Town Reserves who stretched their 100 per cent record to six games.

A brace by Noel Burdett and a single strike by Richie Burdett secured Epworth Town Colts a 3-0 win at Nottingham.