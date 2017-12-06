Central Midlands League round-up: AFC Bentley’s title hopes suffer setback

AFC Bentley’s Central Midlands League North Division title hopes suffered a setback when being held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Newark Town.

The Doncaster side took an early lead with a goal by Alex Irwin but Town hit back on 37 minutes to go in level at the break.

Both sides pushed for a winner in an open second half without any joy and in the final analysis a draw was probably a fair result.

Harworth Colliery continue to look the side to beat after recording a 2-0 win over third-placed Retford to open up a seven point gap at the top of the table.

Jack Conley broke the deadlock on 40 minutes with Shaun Mundy adding a second within four minutes of the restart to give Colliery a firm grip on the game.

Clay Cross Town have struggled to reproduce the form which saw them claim second spot last season for most of the current campaign. But they turned the clock back 12 months on their visit to Askern when beating the home side 7-0.

The Doncaster side were still in contention at the break despite trailing 2-0.

But the visitors ran riot in the second half when scoring another five goals without reply to claim their first win in eight games.

Brodsworth Welfare, who have played six games more, climbed above Doncaster rivals Thorne Colliery following their 2-1 win over Dinnington Town.

Shane Carver and Joel Tomlinson shared the Brodsworth goals as Welfare put paid to Town’s hopes of adding to their midweek win.

Thorne Colliery made progress in the West Riding FA County Cup. They beat beat Leeds-based Modernians 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended up 2-2.

Harworth Colliery Reserves and Holbrook Sports Reserves shared the spoils in 2-2 Division One draw at Scrooby Road.

Simon Byers and Marley Alder shared out the goals for the home side who held on to their top-eight spot.