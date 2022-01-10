Central Midlands League: Harworth thrash Bentley while Thorne lose ground at top
Harworth Colliery made a flying start to 2022 with a crushing 7-1 victory over AFC Bentley in the Central Midlands League.
Ainsley Finney claimed a hat trick for Colliery and Sam Kelly scored twice.
Callum Brookes and debutant Tom Foltyn-Brown were also on the scoresheet for the hosts.
Harworth moved up to sixth in the Premier Division North table as a result of the win.
Bentley, who lie tenth in the table, responded in the best possible way with a 2-0 win at home to eighth-placed Dearne & District on Saturday.
Theo Mowatt opened the scoring just after the half hour mark and Craig Aspinall sealed the points during the closing stages.
Askern Miners won for only the second time this season as they ran out 3-1 winners at Kiveton Miners Welfare.
Hayden Tomlinson scored twice and Danny Jones also netted.
Promotion-chasing Club Thorne Colliery lost ground at the top as their game at Sheffield Reserves was postponed, while leaders Newark Town won 3-0 at bottom side AFC Phoenix.
Long-time leaders Thorne are now third in the table, four points behind Newark but with two games in hand.