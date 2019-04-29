Central Midlands League: Askern’s draw leaves Thorne Colliery propping up table

Askern retained their Central Midlands League North Division status on goal difference on a dramatic final weekend of the campaign.

They climbed off the foot of the table following their 2-2 draw with third-bottom Dronfield Town Reserves and Thorne Colliery’s 7-3 defeat against Staveley MW Reserves.

Askern twice came from behind to share the spoils with Jermaine Green levelling the scores ten minutes from the break and Jay Jackson cancelling out a second goal by Tyrone O’Kane.

An Alex Sanderson hat trick laid the foundation for Staveley’s 7-3 win at Moorends Welfare.

Henry Sibenge, Trevor Hindson and Kirk Frost shared the Thorne consolation goals as they picked up the wooden spoon.

AFC Bentley will finish fifth on goal difference if they beat Staveley MW Reserves in their rearranged game at The Welfare on Saturday.

Sutton Rovers went into the final week of the Division One (North) campaign knowing a midweek home win over Harworth Colliery Reserves and victory over visiting Alfreton Town Reserves on Saturday would see them pip long-time leaders Crowle Colts for the title on goal difference.

Division One (North) Epworth Colts lost interest in the Steel Beams Derby Presidents Cup when going down 3-0 in their quarter-final against Wirksworth Ivanhoe.