Central Midlands League: AFC Bentley net first win of the season at Crowle Colts
AFC Bentley recorded their first win of the 2019-20 Central Midlands League North Division campaign when beating promoted Crowle Colts.
Paul Sherburn, Josh Paskell and Courtney Peynado shared the goals as the Doncaster side celebrated their first ever league game at Crowle with a 3-0 win.
When Shaun Edwards pulled a goal back for Askern, who were trailing Staveley MW Reserves 2-0 at the time, in the 65th minute the home side entertained hopes of salvaging a result.
But that was not how it turned out as the visitors scored four goals without reply in the last ten minutes to claim a 6-1 win.
Last season’s Division One North champions Sutton Rovers came back from 2-0 down to claim a share of the spoils at Renishaw Rangers.
Callum Stockton threw Rovers a lifeline when scoring eight minutes from time with Adi Parker securing his side a point with a last minute equaliser.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Thorne Colliery, for whom Trevor Hindson and Bradley Sparrow netted, lost by the odd goal in five at home to an Appleby Frodingham side which had lost all three previous games.
Harworth Colliery had to settle for a late Jack Billau consolation when bowing out of the FA Vase (3-1) at home to Stockport Town.
Harworth Colliery Reserves claimed a hard-earned 4-3 Division One North win at Chesterfield Town. Luke Jackson bagged a brace with Tom Pick and Shane Burton also chipping in.
Epworth Town Colts kicked off their campaign on a winning note when by beating nine-man Wakefield 6-1. Ritchie Burdett (2), Dan Taylor, Rhys Cumberlidge, Euan Sterling and Ryan Douglas did the damage.