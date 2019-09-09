Central Midlands League: AFC Bentley go fourth with victory over Appleby Frodingham
AFC Bentley climbed to fourth in the Central Midlands League North Division table after beating Appleby Frodingham 2-0.
The Doncaster side did not open their account through Marcus Edwards until first half stoppage time and it was not until added time in the second that Michael Attard made victory certain.
Jacob Toomer, who scored the only goal of the game on the half hour, was Askern’s match-winner away at Renishaw Rangers.
Thorne Colliery failed to make home advantage pay when going down by the odd goal in three against Collingham.
Colliery had to settle for a consolation goal by Bradley Sparrow as the visitors, who had failed to score in their previous games this season, finally found the back of the net.
Last season’s Division One North champions Sutton Rovers are still looking for their first win after going down 2-1 at home to Retford United.
Callum Stockton cancelled out a 24th minute goal by United to level the scores in the first minute of the second half only for the visitors to regain the lead on 51 minutes with what proved to be the winning goal.
With other results going against them Rovers ended the weekend propping up the table.
Crowle Colts, runners-up to Rovers, have made a better start to their first ever campaign at this level and picked up another point when sharing the spoils with Dinnington Town Reserves following their goalless draw.
Epworth Colts produced the shock result of the day in Division One North when posting a 6-2 win Boynton Sports.
Gary Moment notched a hat trick with Ryan Douglas, Harrison Coley and Ritchie Burdett also helping Colts become the first side to take points off the leaders.