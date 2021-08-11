Carabao Cup second round draw: How to watch for FREE, Doncaster Rovers' potential opponents plus TV and streaming details

Carabao Cup trophy. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

That’s after they defeated League Two side Walsall on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Banks’s Stadium last night.

But what are the key details you need to know ahead of the second round draw? Here, we take you through all of the important details.

When is the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup?

The draw will be made following the conclusion of Leyton Orient's first round clash against Queens Park Rangers.

That game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 11 August.

Where can I watch the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup?

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and will be shown live on Twitter via @Carabao_Cup.

Who could Rovers face in the second round of the Carabao Cup?