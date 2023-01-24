The 30-year-old has signed an 18-month deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Lavery, who left Scunthorpe on Sunday after his short-term deal with the club expired, scored nine goals in 19 games for the National League basement boys.

“I’m delighted to get this done,” Lavery said. “It’s been going on for a few days now so I’m happy to finally get it over the line and get going.

Doncaster Rovers have signed Caolan Lavery on an 18-month contract. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

“I’ve had a nice start to the season and scoring goals is what people want so hopefully I can do that here.”

Canada-born Lavery scored on his Scunthorpe debut in a 3-2 win over Dorking Wanderers in September and bagged a hat-trick as his former employers beat Maidenhead United 3-0 earlier this month.

He has played more than 200 Football League games, scoring 38 times, and is a three-time promotion-winner.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “He’s a player we’ve been aware of for a while.

Caolan Lavery in action for Bradford City last term (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

"He’s really experienced, he’s had a number of clubs and he scores goals and I think he’ll make an impact here.

“He’s scored nine goals in 19 games this season. To score in a team at the bottom of the league, it’s positive for him to be able to do that and show those attributes in a team that aren’t at the top of the league.”

Lavery becomes Doncaster’s fourth signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Todd Miller, Ben Nelson and James Brown on loan until the end of the season.

His most recent stint in the football league came with Bradford City last term.

Lavery was released at the end of the season, having scored once in 20 appearances, 15 of them off the bench.

Schofield is also hoping to sign a dynamic central midfielder before January 31.

More players could also follow Josh Andrews, Max Woltman, Adam Clayton and Kyle Knoyle out the exit door.

Lavery, who will wear the number 31 shirt, could make his debut when Doncaster travel to Mansfield Town on Saturday.