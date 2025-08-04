Rovers supporters went home happy after the opening day win.placeholder image
Can you spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know from our Exeter City gallery?

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 4th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Doncaster Rovers recorded an opening day win over Exeter City on Saturday.

Luke Molyneux's late penalty was the difference between the two teams, as Grant McCann's side made a victorious return to League One after three years away.

Our photographer Howard Roe was there to snap all the important action on the pitch and also some of the 8,688 supporters in the stands. See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery:

1. Rovers fans against Exeter

Rovers supporters went home happy after the opening day win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers fans against Exeter

Rovers supporters went home happy after the opening day win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers fans against Exeter

Rovers supporters went home happy after the opening day win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers fans against Exeter

Rovers supporters went home happy after the opening day win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

