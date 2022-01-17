Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Aidan Barlow tries his luck on goal against Wigan. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

They travel to Cambridge United simply desperate for a win.

Rovers have now lost nine of their last ten games in all competitions and find themselves ten points adrift of safety.

After facing the U’s, Rovers’ next four games are against sides currently in the top six: MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Sunderland.

Buoyed by their memorable FA Cup win at Newcastle United, Cambridge come into this fixture on the back of a hard earned 1-0 victory at Lincoln City.

United have won six of their last nine games in all competitions. They are 16th in League One, six points clear of the bottom four.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Cambridge this coming Tuesday (January 18) at the Abbey Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

What are the odds for Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Cambridge United win 7/10

Draw 13/5

Doncaster Rovers win 15/4

Who is the referee for Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

Christopher Sarginson will take charge of Tuesday night’s game.

The Staffordshire official has dished out 71 yellow cards and one red card in 22 games this season.

What TV channel is Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Cambridge will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with Cambridge will be available to stream in the United Kingdom. Match passes cost £10.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Cambridge on the club’s website until 4pm today.

Tickets will also be available on the night at the Abbey Stadium.

Is there any team news ahead of Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers hope to have Tommy Rowe available despite the veteran breaking his nose and suffering a tight quad against Wigan.

Boss Gary McSheffrey was also hoping to push through the loan signing of an another attacking player in time for the game.

Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) is definitely out and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring/dead leg) is unlikely to feature.

Omar Bogle could start after coming off the bench to score at the weekend.

Tom Anderson, Dan Gardner, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.