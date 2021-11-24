Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Pirelli Stadium. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Richie Wellens’ side have lost nine and drawn one on the road – scoring just three goals in those ten games.

Burton Albion, who lie 12th in League One, ended a run of four straight league defeats with a 4-0 victory at home to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Burton this coming Saturday (November 27) at the Pirelli Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Burton Albionsv Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Burton win 10/11

Draw 5/2

Doncaster Rovers win 14/5

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Burton won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers online?

Rovers’ clash with Burton is not available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the clash against Burton in League One on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers?

Ben Close and Jordy Hiwula are expected to resume training on Thursday.

Richie Wellens will speak to the media at 1.30pm on Thursday and is likely to provide further updates on John Bostock and Rodrigo Vilca who both missed Tuesday’s defeat at Bolton.

He will also be asked whether Rovers have appealed Joseph Olowu’s red card.