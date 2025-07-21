Bullish Grant McCann focused on Doncaster Rovers' constant improvement with final friendly looming
The Doncaster Rovers boss is fiercely ambitious and is searching for the holy grail of a flawless, 90-minute performance. That extends even into pre-season friendlies, judging by his comments after a 3-1 victory in their latest summer run-out.
"I am searching for the ultimate and that’s the perfect performance, which is hard to get in football," McCann surmised. "We have high expectations here."
McCann has already made clear his bold aim for the club's return to League One and with just one warm-up match left before the curtain-raiser against Exeter City on August 2, he wants to see the team go through the gears against Blackpool this weekend.
"We'll treat the Blackpool game almost as a trial run for the Exeter match," said the Ulsterman. "I said to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) on the bench that in a normal game I'd have probably been making subs after 20 minutes, and probably taken three or four off!
"But pre-season's not about that, it's about giving people minutes. We'll play the game next week, as I say, as if it's a normal game."
In terms of team news, McCann is grateful that the squad is carrying no injuries with the new campaign on the horizon. Defender Jay McGrath is returning to training this week as he continues his recovery from groin surgery whilst Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux both made welcome returns against MK.
"It was always a bit of a gamble with Luke and Jamie," McCann added. "But the two of them were fine, got through well and it's good to have them back. We've got everyone fit now."
