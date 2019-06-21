BREAKING: Grant McCann leaves Doncaster Rovers for Hull City
Grant McCann has left Doncaster Rovers to become the new manager of Hull City.
McCann has replaced his mentor Nigel Adkins at the KCOM Stadium with assistant manager Cliff Byrne also following, after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs for the pair.
It brings to an end McCann’s tenure at Rovers, a matter of days shy of a year since he was appointed as boss in the aftermath of Darren Ferguson’s shock resignation.
The 39-year-old guided Rovers to 26 wins from 59 matches as they reached the play-off semi-finals as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 63 years.
In a statement, Rovers said: “The board reluctantly gave McCann permission to speak to Hull City on Thursday afternoon after an approach for his services when he expressed a desire to pursue the opportunity.
“He will be joined by assistant Cliff Byrne at the KCOM Stadium after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs.”
The club now quickly turn their attention to finding a replacement,
Following Hull’s official approach for McCann, discussions were held among the Rovers hierarchy over plans for the recruitment of a replacement if needed.
A job description and advert have been immediately released following confirmation of the departure, while dozens of expressions of interest were lodged even before McCann’s depature.
The Rovers board are set to stick with the recruitment framework which led to the appointments of McCann and his predecessor Darren Ferguson. They will however look to streamline the process in order to secure an appointment as soon as possible.
The Rovers squad return for pre-season testing on Thursday, ahead of the training camp in La Manga, Spain where they head on July 1.
McCann is due to make a swift return to the Keepmoat with a pre-arranged pre-season friendly with Hull set to take place on July 27.
Rovers insists pre-season plans remain unchanged despite the Northern Irishman’s departure.
It is unclear at this time which of the current backroom staff will oversee training.