BREAKING: Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger signs new contract

Doncaster Rovers’ weekend of celebrations continued with news the club’s all-time leading appearance maker James Coppinger has signed a new contract.

The 38-year-old will move into his 16th year as a Rovers player after agreeing a new one-year contract to take him through to the summer of 2020.

Coppinger remains a key member of the Rovers squad, having made 48 appearances this season, including 42 starts.

He first task following his new deal will be to help Rovers in the League One play-offs, after they secured sixth spot with Saturday’s 2-0 win over Coventry City.

His new contract was announced at Rovers’ Player of the Year Awards on Sunday evening.

More to follow