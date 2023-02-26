Bradford City boss Mark Hughes makes bold claim after Doncaster Rovers win

Hughes marked his one-year anniversary in charge of the Bantams with three points thanks to striker Andy Cook’s 20th goal of the season, which was enough to see off their play-off rivals.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock before Cook headed in Adam Clayton’s corner in the 71st minute and it was Bradford who looked more likely to score again after the goal.

Hughes said: “I am pleased with every aspect of our play today.

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes.

“We got the balance right, and we knew when to clear our lines. We were always in control.

“They never really had sustained periods of pressure. That just shows how well we played. That is the type of performance I like.”

Kyle Hurst had Doncaster’s best chance to score at the start of the second half but could not produce enough power or direction on his effort after Charlie Lakin teed him up inside the area.

James Brown also tested Harry Lewis in the Bantams goal with a low strike from the edge of the area at the end of the first period.

But those two chances were the hosts’ only efforts on target all game.

Hughes, whose side are now within one point of the final play-off spot, said: “From our point of view, we were in a comfortable position throughout.”

The game also saw the long-awaited return of Bradford midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe, who suffered a double leg-break against Rovers on the opening day of the season.

Hughes said: “Everybody knows of Manny's terrible injury, against this same opposition, and it seemed the stars had aligned.

“He was ready and he was there to do a job, which was to help see the game out.

“He played a part in that - he has been fit for a month - and today just seemed right for him to come back.

“I felt I could put him on and hope he enjoyed the moment.”