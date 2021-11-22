Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Rodrigo Vilca has a shot at goal during the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Richie Wellens’ side have drawn three of their last four games in League One and remain 23rd in the table, four points adrift of safety.

Bolton have injury problems of their own and have won just one of their last seven league games.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Bolton this coming Tuesday (November 23) at the University of Bolton Stadium. Kick-off is 8pm.

What are the odds for Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Bolton win 4/6

Draw 13/5

Doncaster Rovers win 19/5

What TV channel is Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Bolton won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers online?

Rovers’ clash with Bolton is available to stream in the United Kingdom via iFollow.

A match pass costs £10 and can bought HERE.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the clash against Bolton in League One on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Matt Smith returns from suspension and Pontus Dahlberg is expected to be available again after missing the Lincoln game through illness.

John Bostock jarred his ankle against the Imps and boss Richie Wellens could reveal more about the extent of his injury when he speaks to the local media at 2pm on Monday.