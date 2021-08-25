Tom Anderson

The skipper was forced off early during Saturday’s draw with Portsmouth and a subsequent scan revealed damage that will sideline him into September.

The injury picture potentially worsened during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke City with fellow centre half Cameron John limping off early with a back issue that could rule him out of Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United.

“Cam has been struggling with his back for a few weeks now and I think he’s just had a spasm, similar to what John Bostock had at the weekend,” boss Richie Wellens said.

“We need to get him back for Saturday with the news about Tom.”

Youngster Ben Blythe performed superbly in a full 90 minute performance against Stoke to prepare himself if required to step into John’s boots at the weekend.

Centre back Ro-Shaun Williams has been struggling with swelling on his knee but was fit enough to be included among the substitutes at Stoke.

Wellens’ plans for personnel on the night were further disrupted when Ethan Galbraith exacerbated a groin problem during the warm-up.

“The plan was to play Ben Close and Ethan Galbraith for 45 minutes each but Ethan hurt his groin in the warm-up,” he said.

“The plan was for Charlie Seaman and Kyle Knoyle to play 45 minutes each but Charlie had to come on after 12 minutes for Cam.

“At the minute, luck is not on our side.”

It is hoped that John Bostock will train on Friday after a back spasm forced him off against Portsmouth.

Wellens said: “If he trains on Friday he’s got a better than outside chance of playing against Rotherham. If he doesn’t train then he won’t play.

Tiago Cukur will also be monitored for a calf issue which kept him out of the Stoke trip.

The likes of senior players Ben Close, Tommy Rowe and Kyle Knoyle all featured against the Potters with Wellens explaining he needed to insert experience into his side alongside youngsters.

He said: “When you play all the young lads together, they can’t do it in a game like this.

“When you dip a few in and put a Ben Close in around them, they can get away with it.

“I didn’t want to play them but if I didn’t we’d have got overpowered and overrun and the scoreline could have been a bad reflection on us.

“We’ve only got what we’ve got and I thought Ben Close was very good for 45 minutes and Kyle Knoyle was outstanding for the full game.”

