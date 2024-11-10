'Blood and thunder' - Grant McCann highlights key Doncaster Rovers' tweak in Notts County draw

Grant McCann believes Rovers upped the ante once Kyle Hurst moved into a more central role.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, feels his side showed what they are all about in the second half of their draw with fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County.

Rovers rallied back from a forgettable first half to earn a share of the spoils; Joe Ironside's header cancelling out Alassana Jatta’s opener for Notts. McCann's men arguably had the better chances to win it after rallying. McCann changed it up on the hour, making a triple substitution and moving Kyle Hurst more central. And it had the desired effect as the hosts finished the stronger side.

"You saw what we were all about second half, our style of play and what we want to be," McCann told the media post-match. "The blood and thunder and aggressive football, getting after them and not worrying about what's behind you.

"It's about taking the ball off them and creating opportunities."

When asked by the Free Press whether he toyed with the idea of changing things up at the break, the Northern Irishman admits it was considered. But he eventually opted against it, making alterations just before the hour mark.

"I felt that for 10 or 15 minutes towards the break we were getting a bit more control," he admitted. "But it wasn't where I wanted it. In the end we made a decision to wait and see how the game started after half-time.

"When we did change it, I thought that Hursty looked alot better when he went central. We looked a bit more aggressive and powerful going forward. Because when you've got Kyle, Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson and Patrick Kelly who can all travel with the ball it gives you a bit of impetus. Owen Bailey was excellent too in the second half winning his duels, picking up second balls. We were much better second half I thought."

The stalemate leaves Rovers in fourth after a weekend where none of the top five in the division won. Next on the agenda is another home game, next Saturday against Salford.