Billy Sharp on why he chose to stay at Doncaster Rovers and his next big personal target

Billy Sharp gave a simple explanation as to why he agreed to a new deal at Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel wanted," said the veteran striker, after committing to another 12 months at newly-promoted Rovers.

"Everyone wants to play as high as they can and to be playing League One football hopefully at 40 years of age will be a big achievement for me. I said to the gaffer at the start of last season that I wanted to be available every day and try and keep up with the younger lads and that's what keeps me going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like more goals and more starts but I'm mature and more experienced now to keep a level head to help those in the team when I'm not playing."

Billy Sharp will be playing into his 40s after agreeing a new Rovers deal

Indeed, Sharp made just 19 league starts as Rovers won the League Two title but crucially he was involved in all but three of the 46 outings for Grant McCann's side. A return of nine league goals was never going to satisfy a striker who lives and breathes seeing the ball hit the back of the net but he's adamant he'll keep chasing down personal goals.

"My dad's given me a few to chase!" he says of his father Steve, who keeps a detailed record of his son's achievements.

"I'm looking to get 300 career goals next and there's other personal goals, but to be able to contribute and score goals and help Doncaster win games, that's what I'll concentrate on. I'm still playing with a smile on my face and I can't wait to get going pre-season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what of Rovers' chances in a competitive-looking third tier next year?

"I spoke to the gaffer and he's obviously wanting to add players," Sharp adds. "We've already brought one in (Robbie Gotts) and we'll have to strengthen, there's no hiding from that.

"We've lost big players but I'm sure the recruitment will be right. But we'll be going in to games trying to win, just as we did this season. The gaffer likes to go in to games to win them, not just stay in them. And there's no reason why we can't do that again next season."