Billy Sharp itching to get going as Doncaster Rovers striker prepares to end 20-year wait

Billy Sharp's fairytale return to Doncaster Rovers was one of a number of boosts for the club this summer.

The veteran hitman made the switch after leaving previous club Hull City and is embarking on his third spell at Rovers.

Despite winning ample promotions and having played at the highest level, Sharp has one achievement still to tick off - an elevation out of League Two.

That's understandable given it's two decades since he last set foot in the fourth tier during a loan spell as a teenager at Rushden and Diamonds.

Speaking to Sky Sports as part of their build-up to the new EFL campaign, Sharp said: "I've not played League Two since I was 17 at Rushden and Diamonds on loan. I loved it even though I had big defenders trying to kick me from behind!

"And I know that will happen again! I'm looking forward to it. I just want to play with a smile on my face and play a part in a successful team. Hopefully I can do that this season."

During the interview Sharp also expanded on the reasons behind choosing Rovers over the many other offers he received.

"I had a few personal issues which everyone has throughout their lives," he said, reflecting on his first spell in DN4. "Doncaster supported me through those times. Everyone knows what this club means to me and it felt right to play my football there again.

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Pre Season Friendly, Doncaster Rovers v Hull City, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 23/07/2024, K.O 7:45pm Doncaster Rovers' Billy Sharp

"The lads have been first class with me. The group's done well pre-season and we've got a fully fit squad which I'm sure the manager is happy about. We just can't wait to get going.

"The lads have got belief and still talk about the run they went on. The manager doesn't mince his words and he's reminded us about how bad it felt (losing play-offs) and to make sure it doesn't happen again. I've been lucky enough to have promotions before and it's about a good start and building momentum. You'll have dips but it's how you bounce back from them.

"Hopefully we can start well and win promotion."