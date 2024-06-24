Billy Sharp completes remarkable Doncaster Rovers return as free agent pens contract
and live on Freeview channel 276
The veteran centre-forward, 38, is back at DN4 for the third time in his career after previous stints from 2009 to 2012 and a loan spell back in the 2013-14 campaign.
He has signed a one-year contract following his release by Championship side Hull City. Sharp remains Rovers' record signing after a £1.15million switch from Sheffield United first time around.
Speaking to Rovers’ website, he said: “I had some great memories here. This is a club where I scored some good goals and I had some tough times as well, but they were there for me as a club. It has a special place in my heart.
“It’s another challenge for me that suited me at this stage of my career. I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level.
“I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them. It’s going to take some hard work and togetherness from the group but I want to be a part of that to try to get there and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”
Rovers’ chief Grant McCann said: “We’re delighted to get this done. We’ve been speaking with Billy and his representative for a few weeks. I think it was important for us to bring more firepower to the team and Billy will certainly do that. He’s had a tremendous career.
“I know he’s loved at Doncaster and the fans love him so I’m really pleased to bring him back here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.