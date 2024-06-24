Billy Sharp completes remarkable Doncaster Rovers return as free agent pens contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers have completed the remarkable re-signing of former striker Billy Sharp.

The veteran centre-forward, 38, is back at DN4 for the third time in his career after previous stints from 2009 to 2012 and a loan spell back in the 2013-14 campaign.

He has signed a one-year contract following his release by Championship side Hull City. Sharp remains Rovers' record signing after a £1.15million switch from Sheffield United first time around.

Speaking to Rovers’ website, he said: “I had some great memories here. This is a club where I scored some good goals and I had some tough times as well, but they were there for me as a club. It has a special place in my heart.

“It’s another challenge for me that suited me at this stage of my career. I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level.

“I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them. It’s going to take some hard work and togetherness from the group but I want to be a part of that to try to get there and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”

Rovers’ chief Grant McCann said: “We’re delighted to get this done. We’ve been speaking with Billy and his representative for a few weeks. I think it was important for us to bring more firepower to the team and Billy will certainly do that. He’s had a tremendous career.