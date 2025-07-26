Billy Sharp brushes off retirement talk as he looks forward to Doncaster Rovers' League One return

Billy Sharp netted the promotion-clinching goal for Rovers last season against Bradford.

"I’ll be 40 in February – my wife keeps asking, ‘When are you going to stop?’, but I don’t know when I will."

Billy Sharp, not for the first time, is batting away any hint of retirement - even from those close to him!

He adds: "While I’m contributing with goals and promotions, and my body still allows me to play, it’s hard for me to stop.”

Sharp is clearly in no mood to call it a day just yet. Fresh from penning a new, one-year deal with Doncaster Rovers, the veteran is desperate to keep going and contributing as Grant McCann's men look to make a sizeable impression upon a return to life in the third tier.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Sharp was asked about the six promotions he's clinched in his career so far.

The latest of those, of course, was the League Two title triumph with Rovers last time out. And he was more than happy to reminisce over the 2024-25 campaign - especially given that it was his dramatic goal against Bradford that sealed Rovers' elevation back in April.

"At Doncaster last season, we were third, fourth, fifth, stuttering along, then suddenly went top over Easter, won our final home game to secure promotion, and in the end didn’t even need to win on the last day to win the league," he says.

"If you look at the table – I think I only did once, right after the last game – you’d probably say we won the league comfortably.”

“I came on as a sub and scored against Walsall late last season, then got sent off against Wimbledon. It was a soft red card, but it was stupid from me, I’m experienced enough not to retaliate and react to things.

"I did my punishment over the Easter weekend – luckily the three games I missed were in quick succession and we got seven points.

"I came back to score against Bradford and seal promotion. Quite a month! Actually I’d been having a little niggle with my knee, and the rest helped me – I felt great when I came back.

"We were 1-0 ahead, then our goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe made a penalty save and the game stopped for five minutes with crowd issues.

"What happened after was completely surreal. The game was at a standstill, then the whistle went, goal-kick, a flick-on, I was through, scored, and the rest was history!”

Rovers host Blackpool this afternoon (3pm) in their final pre-season friendly.