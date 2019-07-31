Ben Sheaf reveals why Doncaster Rovers loan switch is a 'big move' for him

Ben Sheaf

The 21-year-old made his Arsenal debut in the 2017/18 Europa League before joining Stevenage on loan later that season - only for injury to restrict him to ten appearances for the League Two side.

Sheaf, who is equally comfortable in defence or midfield, had hoped to go out on last season but again spent a large chunk of the campaign in the treatment room.

"This is a big move for me," said Sheaf.

"I've been wanting to play men's football for a while, it's just injuries which have held me back which has been a shame.

"Now I'm here I'm really looking forward to kicking on.

"It's a great club to be at. They were unlucky not to go up last season but this year we want to do the same again and go one better."

He added: "It's all about playing as much as I can this season. That would reassure me that my body's in good shape.

"Injuries are part and parcel of football. I've had my fair share.

"It's not been nice at times, I've been in some dark places.

"I just want a run of games and with that comes consistency and enjoying yourself.

"My family and my girlfriend have been there throughout and they've been my rock at times.

"Thanks to them I'm in a good place now and I just want to kick on.

"League One's tough but I just want to be out there week in, week out. I've come here to enjoy my football."

Sheaf looks set to partner Ben Whiteman in a new-look midfield engine room at Rovers - but he will also provide valuable cover at centre back.

"I've played centre back the last two years," he said.

"I've not played in midfield for a while. I played there while I was at Stevenage but when I was at Arsenal the majority of the time I've been playing centre half.

"I'm comfortable there [at centre half], I like playing there.