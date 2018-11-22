Barnsley: Reds taking nothing for granted against Doncaster Rovers

Barnsley assistant head coach Andreas Winkler is refusing to get carried away ahead of the South Yorkshire derby with Doncaster.

The Reds climbed to third in the League One table, two points off the automatic-promotion spots, after claiming a third consecutive win at Accrington last week.

But Winkler knows form will count for nothing against their local rivals at Oakwell on Saturday.

“It is a brilliant situation. Every win makes us stronger,” the German said.

“There is a lot of competition in the squad. We have three clean sheets now in the league.

“Everything is good, everything is fine right now, but we know we have to be humble and look ahead to Saturday.

“A South Yorkshire derby that will be a tough match. It is very important for our supporters, for the club.

“We are doing well right now, but every match starts from the beginning and we need to show our best performance.”

Rovers remain in the hunt for the play-offs after beating AFC Wimbledon last weekend, a result which ended a run of three consecutive defeats.

Grant McCann’s side also hammered non-league Chorley 7-0 in an FA Cup replay in midweek, meaning they are a team Winkler is wary of.

“We have had them watched,” he said.

“They have really good offence, have a good plan of football.

“They like to play football, not only direct but they can play on the shoulder through the centre-forward, but it is a good team and a tough match, tough derby.

“We like to play with high energy. We are well prepared for a derby.”

Barnsley welcome back Adam Davies in goal on Saturday after the Wales international missed the win at Stanley due to international duty.

With number two Jack Walton injured, the Reds were forced to bring Jordan Smith in from Nottingham Forest on a one-week emergency loan.

The 23-year-old produced a sound performance, keeping a clean sheet on debut, but Winkler is not thinking about signing him long-term.

“He did really well. He made our team very composed,” Winkler added.

“He talked a lot in training, good communication, and I was very happy with him. He can take this self-confidence back to Nottingham.

“It is too short term to talk about that (Smith returning). Three trainings and one match. I don’t talk about it right now.”

Zeki Fryers serves a one-match suspension against Doncaster following his sending-off at Stanley, while fellow defender Adam Jackson is hoping to shrug off illness.