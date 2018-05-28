Balby Carr Community Academy win ECFA National Men’s Knockout Trophy

All-conquering Balby Carr Community Academy have won the ECFA National Men’s Knockout Trophy.

They beat Birmingham’s Pro Direct Academy 3-0 in the final at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head ground.

Balby, who also won their section of the ECFA Premier League, beat Elliott Hudson College, Meadowhead School, Monkseaton High School, Orange Soccer Ltd and Thomas Telford School to reach the final for a second successive year.

Jack Crook, Dan Gardner and David Fairweather scored the goals to secure the academy’s first ever national knockout trophy win.