Attention turns to pitch in bid to solve Doncaster Rovers' injury riddle

Rovers have endured a plethora of injuries this season including several setbacks in recovery that have kept players out for longer.

Staff have been examining a variety of factors to explore whether anything can be done to reduce or prevent the injuries.

And attention in the last few days has turned to the make-up of the Keepmoat pitch and how it compares to the training surface at Cantley Park.

Ethan Galbraith on the Keepmoat pitch

“We had two people walking around the pitch on Friday to examine how soft it is,” boss Richie Wellens said.

“The Keepmoat is quite hard. When I first joined the club I had a lot of problems, especially with my back because the pitch is quite hard.

“We’re trying to get the difference between the firmness of the Keepmoat and the softness of Cantley Park.

“We’re trying to find a way to stop the injuries. And then when we do get injuries, can we get them back in a timescale that it’s supposed to be and there’s no recurrence of the injury.

“We don’t know if there is anything in it with the pitches.

“It’s scary the amount of injuries we’re getting. I never knew anything like it as a player.

“If you get four injuries, it’s a massive issue. We’ve got ten. It’s tough.”

The differences between the surfaces at the stadium and training ground is said to be stark but it is unclear whether that is playing a role in injuries and recoveries.

