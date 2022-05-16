Askern Miners set to join NCEL following announcement of merger with FC Humber United

United have revealed plans to relocate to Doncaster after failing to find a long term home in East Yorkshire.

They have agreed to drop their current name and become known as Askern Miners FC.

The merger is still to be ratified by the NCEL and County FAs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Askern Miners, in red and blue, pictured in action against Harworth Colliery last season. Photo: John Mushet

Askern – then known as Askern Villa – last played in the NCEL in 2013 before dropping into the Central Midlands League.

The club relaunched as Askern Miners in 2020 and immediately won the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League and returned to the CML.

They finished 17th in last season’s CML Premier North Division.

FC Humber United were originally formed as AFC Rovers before being renamed as East Yorkshire Carnegie and earning promotion to the NCEL in 2017.

They were renamed as East Hull in 2019 before changing to FC Humber United last year.

United finished third bottom in NCEL Division One – in the third relegation spot – but the merger is set to hand them a reprieve.

Askern Miners FC secretary Jaimi North said in a statement: "I would like to take this opportunity first and foremost to offer our thanks to the community for their continued support of Askern Miners Football Club and to our supporters, volunteers and families - without you, we would not be the club we are today."To our players of all ages, you are amazing, talented, committed and our biggest asset. We are so proud of you all.

“The 2022/23 season will soon be upon us. We are confident with your continued support, we will meet any challenges with the strength and might we always do and have many, many successes on and off the pitch.

"For the 2022/23 season and for the foreseeable future we are proud to announce the merging of FC Humber United with our club under the AMFC umbrella.

"The merging of the team into our club is a positive coming together of our club and a prestigious side who play semi-professional football in the Northern Counties East Football League.

"They were seeking a permanent home and the support of a community and we are thrilled to welcome a Step 6 team into our club.

"Our current first and youth teams will work alongside their new associated team colleagues to continue to promote an inclusive, successful face of adult football, providing positive role models for our juniors. Aspirations and goals are important to everyone, particularly children.

"We are confident that our supporters, volunteers, families and our community will extend their welcome too and support this coming together.

"It will be a seamless transition for the team into AMFC. The club will continue to wear the same club colours, kits and training range.

"It has been a whirlwind of activities and meetings to make this happen.

"The AMFC committee have already struck up positive relationships with the leadership members of FC Humber.

"They have embraced our aims, objectives and ethos of the club and are excited to work alongside our already successful club adding their wealth of knowledge and experience in Step 6 football.

"Step 6 football was always an aspiration of AMFC and we have been fortunate to secure this much sooner than anticipated. Exciting time ahead for everyone."

Richard Smales, FC Humber United’s chairman, said: "It has been another interesting period for the club since the final game of last season.

"We knew we always had to find a permanent home and I am pleased to finally be able to secure this for the club.

"Yes we know, another name change, but this time it has more substance and meaning behind it.

"We are pleased to be working with a group of like-minded football people, they are hard to come by these days in non-league football.

"However, everyone involved at Askern has done a fantastic job in creating 20 junior teams and now, aligning a senior team in Step 6, we can begin to create a long term pathway for players to aspire to and play at semi-professional level.

"We have also been able to secure the future for the FC Humber United brand as this will be based in Hull and compete in the East Riding Counties League.

"We look forward to a long term partnership with everyone at Askern."

Marc Brown, United’s director of football, added: "Last season was a difficult one with several challenges but the biggest one has always been the long term venue, so we could lay our foundations and build.

"The Askern Miners FC committee have been fantastic and it’s clear to see the passion they have for football and the community.

"The work everyone has done at Askern over the years is absolutely brilliant and despite this coming earlier than planned for them, it’s clear to see they are looking forward to it as much as we are.

"As much as they were building towards Step 6 anyway, this has given us a huge lifeline which I’m truly grateful for and I’m looking forward to what we can all achieve by working together.