Askern Miners elected to Central Midlands League top flight

Askern Miners FC

Askern withdrew from the CML last year to rebrand themselves as the Miners and strengthen their youth set-up.

They have been elected to the Premier North Division and are provisionally scheduled to host Dinnington Town in their league opener on August 7.

Askern joined the CML in 1992 and, under the guidance of Brian Johnston, were crowned Supreme Division champions in 2008 and gained promotion to the NCEL.