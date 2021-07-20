Askern Miners elected to Central Midlands League top flight
Askern Miners, last season’s Doncaster Rovers Saturday League Premier Division champions, have returned to the Central Midlands League.
Askern withdrew from the CML last year to rebrand themselves as the Miners and strengthen their youth set-up.
They have been elected to the Premier North Division and are provisionally scheduled to host Dinnington Town in their league opener on August 7.
Askern joined the CML in 1992 and, under the guidance of Brian Johnston, were crowned Supreme Division champions in 2008 and gained promotion to the NCEL.
The club changed its name to Askern Villa and almost won promotion to the NCEL Premier Division but a gradual decline saw them relegated back to the CML in 2013.