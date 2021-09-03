Arrival of Newcastle United loan will solve a big selection issue for Doncaster Rovers boss

Rodrigo Vilca

The winger joined Rovers on transfer deadline day on loan from Newcastle United, whom he signed for last year from his native Peru.

Wellens admits he has yet to see Vilca play live but has been impressed by his technical ability.

The arrival of the 22-year-old gives Wellens greater options for his wide attacking roles, having been forced to name Tommy Rowe and Charlie Seaman in the positions in recent weeks.

And he is keen in particular to push Rowe back to left back, where he sees him being at his strongest for Rovers.

“At the moment we’re playing Charlie Seaman and Tommy Rowe there,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“It allows me to put Tommy Rowe back to left back.“If you look at the Rotherham game, they caused us no problems at all barring long balls and Kieran Sadlier down the right. They were the only threats.

“If Tommy Rowe played at left back, I believe that threat out wide would have been nullified and we’d only have to deal with the long balls.”

Wellens hopes Vilca will add to an already technically-strong Rovers squad and could make his debut in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Rotherham United.

He said: “Graham Younger has highly recommended him.

“He’s close to the Peru national team. He played for their U21s.

“South Americans are tough people and really good technically.

“He’s really sharp and quick and he has really good technique.”

