Armthorpe Welfare hit eight past FC Humber United

Armthorpe Welfare registered their biggest win for ten years with an 8-0 victory over FC Humber United at the Marra Falcons Stadium on Wednesday night.

By Sportsdesk
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 11:09 am
Armthorpe's hat trick hero Alex Varley. Photo: Steve Pennock

Central defender Alex Varley scored a hat trick and the other goals came from Jack Mawson (2), Noel Burdett (2) and Adam Baskerville.

Welfare romped into a four-goal lead inside 20 minutes with two goals each from Mawson and Varley.

The visitors had central defender James Warwick-Atkins sent off on the stroke of half time after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession to make their task even tougher.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's win against FC Humber United. Photo: Steve Pennock

FC Humber held out until the 63rd minute when debutant Burdett scored from a free kick and then added a sixth goal for Welfare nine minutes later.

Baskerville made it 7-0 with ten minutes to play before Varley steered in a Jack Shaw freekick on 88 minutes to complete his hat trick.

Armthorpe lie seventh in NCEL Division One and travel to Retford FC on Saturday.

High-flying Rossington Main, meanwhile, went down 1-0 in their top of the table clash at early leaders Nostell Miners Welfare.

A close contest was settled on 79 minutes when Brett Smith headed home.

Fourth-placed Main host struggling Shirebrook Town on Saturday.